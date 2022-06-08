NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Sons Video

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: (L-R) LeBron James Jr., LeBron James Sr. and Bryce Maximus James watch Zaire Wade’s AAU game court side at the Fab 48 tournament at Bishop Gorman High School on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

LeBron James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, were hanging out together on Instagram Live this Wednesday afternoon.

Before the James family signed off, Bronny, Bryce and LeBron decided to knock down three shots in a row.

Bryce kicked things off before Bronny and LeBron closed things out. It was a pretty cool sequence to say the least.

Most NBA fans are enjoying this video. That's because they love watching "The King" spend time with his sons.

Others are loving the fact that the net for the James family's basketball hoop is a little worn down.

"Very few feelings compare to shooting hoops with your pops when you’re young," a fan tweeted. "Not saying Bron is the first or last dad to do this, but you can tell this is common for them. That’s dope."

"Perfect father figure," another fan said.

With the offseason in full swing for the Lakers, this might not be the last time we see the James family knocking down shots in their driveway on Instagram Live.