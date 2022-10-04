NBA World Reacts To LeBron, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar News
LeBron James is likely to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record at some point this season.
While the two NBA immortals and Lakers legends are linked by history and statistics, they don't have any personal relationship.
James made that clear last night when he said he has "no thoughts" on passing Kareem and "no relationship" with the iconic big man.
The bluntness of LeBron's response on Monday has been noticed by a large number of fans.
If you're looking for some more info on why things might be icy between LeBron and Kareem, James provided a more detailed answer on his pursuit of the scoring record at the Lakers' recent media day.
“To sit here and to know that I’m on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA, things that people said would probably never be done, I think it’s just super humbling for myself. I think it’s just super cool," he said.
"Obviously Kareem has had his differences with some of my views and some of the things that I do, but at the end of the day, to be able to be in the same breath as a guy that wore this same uniform. A guy that was a staple of this franchise… I think is just super-duper dope, to just be in that conversation.”
LeBron enters the 2022-23 season needing 1,326 points to top Kareem's 38,387 mark. If he keeps up his career scoring average of 27.1 points per outing, it will take James 49 games to break the record.