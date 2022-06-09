NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson's Game 3 Tweet

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 25: Earvin 'Magic' Johnson (L) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attend the MLB game between the Cincinnatti Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Magic Johnson covers all the basic stats and highlights better than ESPN's SportsCenter does these days.

Johnson, already famous for being an NBA legend, has gained a major following on Twitter because of his unique tweeting style.

The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard isn't afraid to keep things simple and tell the obvious. That's exactly how he styled his latest tweet.

Johnson gave a few known facts about the Celtics' Game 3 win in the NBA Finals following Wednesday night's game.

"Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and 9 rebounds in tonight’s 116-100 win over Golden State," he said.

Thanks, Magic!

"Thanks pal. Do you have a beat on how many 3’s Steph made? I can’t find that info anywhere," said Cousin Sal.

"Nothing but the facts from this man!," a fan said.

"Honestly please replace Sportscenter with Magic reading facts for 60 minutes," one fan wrote.

"Magic bringing the behind-the-scenes analysis only a Hall of Famer can offer," Jeff Ermann tweeted.

"Thank you Magic," a fan commented. "What would we do without your precious insights?

We're not sure where we'd be without Johnson's precious insight.

You can expect more hard-hitting analysis following Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Boston leads Golden State two games to one.