NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant News

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan share the floor together.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago. Bryant, who is 19 and bypassed college basketball to play in the NBA, scored a team-high 33 points off the bench, and Jordan scored a team-high 36 points. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 104-83. (VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced who would be presenting the late, great Kobe Bryant for his induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

He’ll be presented by none other than the legendary Michael Jordan. Bryant and Jordan shared an incredible relationship, with the former calling Jordan a “big brother” after he entered the league in 1997.

Jordan remarked that people would be surprised to learn how close he was to the former Lakers great.

“Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends,” Jordan said, via ESPN.com. “But we were very close friends. … Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe.”

Fans loved the idea that Jordan would be presenting for Kobe.

Former Lakers general manager Jerry West explained just how close the two were.

“If you just watched them interact in a game, Kobe always was like a magnet going toward Michael,” West said. “Usually Michael didn’t really interact with a lot of players when he was on the court. He’d just play. But for some reason, he had this affinity for him.”

Jordan gave a tearful speech at Bryant’s funeral. Now he’ll get the chance to immortalize Kobe forever as part of the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class at the ceremony on May 15.


