NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant News

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced who would be presenting the late, great Kobe Bryant for his induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

He’ll be presented by none other than the legendary Michael Jordan. Bryant and Jordan shared an incredible relationship, with the former calling Jordan a “big brother” after he entered the league in 1997.

Jordan remarked that people would be surprised to learn how close he was to the former Lakers great.

“Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends,” Jordan said, via ESPN.com. “But we were very close friends. … Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe.”

Fans loved the idea that Jordan would be presenting for Kobe.

Michael Jordan will be the presenter for Kobe Bryant at next month's Hall of Fame inductions. David Robinson will present Tim Duncan; Isiah Thomas will present Kevin Garnett.

Me wanting to be a fly on the wall when MJ and Isiah are in the same green room together: pic.twitter.com/YExszC6lHw — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 15, 2021

Former Lakers general manager Jerry West explained just how close the two were.

“If you just watched them interact in a game, Kobe always was like a magnet going toward Michael,” West said. “Usually Michael didn’t really interact with a lot of players when he was on the court. He’d just play. But for some reason, he had this affinity for him.”

Jordan gave a tearful speech at Bryant’s funeral. Now he’ll get the chance to immortalize Kobe forever as part of the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class at the ceremony on May 15.