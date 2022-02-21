NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan, LeBron James Video

The GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James will likely wage for years after LeBron finally retires. But on Sunday, the two NBA icons met for a special moment.

At the NBA 75th Anniversary Team ceremony last night, Jordan and LeBron met on the court for a big embrace. The two hugged it out and joked around for half a minute before finally parting.

The clip has gone viral for obvious reasons with millions of people watching, liking, sharing and commenting on the scene. Thankfully, the wholesome comments make up the majority of the scene.

Fans absolutely loved seeing the two NBA greats embrace and hug it out. There was no shortage of hyperbole in the comments either as some dubbed it one of the greatest basketball moments ever:

Greatest Basketball Moment Of All Time https://t.co/NfVQI2Glp1 — Bill (@childishbill) February 21, 2022

This is great. The 2 best to ever lace them up! https://t.co/k1z877BOVX — Keith Hack (@keithhack21) February 21, 2022

I love to see it 🔥🔥 https://t.co/MGv0HsFacc — whodat_stew (@whodat_steaux) February 21, 2022

Naturally, some people are trying to use the scene to further the narrative over who the real GOAT is. But greatness recognizes greatness and few scenes in recent memory exemplify that more than this one.

LeBron James has long since passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. But Jordan still has LeBron beat as far as rings at six to four.

However, LeBron still has at least a couple of years left to play. Maybe he’ll be able to even out the score by the time he retires.

What other moment in NBA history matches the LeBron-MJ video?