NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Development

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 8: Michael Jordan #23 and Scottie Pippen #33 of the Chicago Bulls huddle together against the Charlotte Hornets on May 8, 1998 at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images) Kent Smith/Getty Images

The Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen storyline took an interesting turn this weekend.

Over the past couple of years, Pippen has taken some shots at Jordan, most notably following ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary.

Pippen clearly believed he was more integral to the Bulls' success than Jordan's documentary showed.

While the Jordan-Pippen storyline has been mostly focused on basketball, it took another turn this weekend.

According to TMZ Sports, Jordan's son, Marcus, was spotted out with Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, over the weekend.

NBA fans are wondering if this is the latest development in the Jordan vs. Pippen saga...

Jordan and Pippen were arguably the greatest teammates of all-time, winning six championships together.

Clearly, they don't share the same connection off the court as they did on it.