NBA World Reacts To Mike Breen, Game 3 News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: ESPN NBA Commentators Mark Jackson and Mike Breen seen prior to a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

After missing the first two games of the NBA Finals because of COVID-19, ESPN announcer Mike Breen is ready to return to the broadcast booth.

Breen has been sidelined since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that Breen will be the play-by-play commentator for Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Mark Jones filled in for the first two games.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, NBA fans are ecstatic that Breen is officially back.

"It isn't an NBA Finals until we hear the first 'BANG,'" one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Welcome back, legend."

"Our long national nightmare is over," a third fan said.

Breen isn't the only prominent figure at ESPN returning to the stage tonight. Adrian Wojnarowski has also been removed from the COVID-19 list.

Game 3 will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.