NBA World Reacts To Nets' Kevin Durant Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nearly two months after requesting a trade, Kevin Durant is now staying put.

The Brooklyn Nets released a statement Tuesday morning on Twitter from Sean Marks. The general manager said he, head coach Steve Nash, and co-owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, Monday in Los Angeles.

They "agreed to move forward with our partnership" with the shared goal of winning a championship.

Following weeks of rampant rumors and speculation, Durant will seemingly return to Brooklyn for the 2022-23 season. Onlookers noted the anti-climatic conclusion while commending the Nets for standing pat and not moving a superstar under contract for four more years.

However, not everyone is buying that the relationship is mended.

Durant's trade request has dominated the NBA's new cycle all summer. Earlier this month, they appeared to reach an impasse when Durant asked to get rid of Marks and Nash or trade him. Joe Tsai publicly backed his GM and coach on the night The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that ultimatum.

Despite all the drama, the Nets now look intent on running their team back for another year. Charania wrote Monday that the organization also plans to keep Kyrie Irving.

For all their talent, the Nets got swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics after trading James Harden during a tumultuous regular season. Yet they'll now have Irving available for home games all season while also hoping to bring back a healthy Joe Harris and welcome Ben Simmons to the fold.

If everyone is truly on the same page, the Nets could realize their potential as a championship contender.