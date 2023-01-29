NBA World Reacts To Patrick Beverley's Bizarre Interaction With Ref

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 5: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game on October 5 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley attempted an unconventional method to convince officials they missed a pivotal call late in Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

LeBron James drove to the basket with the game tied during the closing seconds. Jayson Tatum appeared to hit the Lakers superstar's arm, but the referees didn't call a foul. The game went into overtime, where Boston jumped to a quick lead because of Beverley.

A frustrated Beverley took someone's camera and brought it onto the floor to show a referee, who quickly gave the guard a technical foul. Tatum began overtime by hitting a free throw in Boston's controversial 125-121 victory.

Although Beverley's stunt cost his team a crucial point, onlookers were amused by his actions.

"Patrick Beverley deserves to have an award named after him for bringing a camera on the court to show the refs evidence of what they got wrong," For The Win's Bryan Kalbrosky declared.

"Patrick Beverley might've just gotten the funniest technical in NBA history," a fan wrote.

"That’s gotta be on the Rushmore of greatest T’s," a fan stated.

"Patrick Beverley just became my favorite player," Jonny Linehan said.

Karl-Anthony Towns also seemed amused, tagging Beverley with three tears of joy emojis. The 34-year-old responded with a "no comment."

Social media users might have found the incident funny, but the Lakers weren't in a laughing mood.

"That one hurt BIG TIME!!! I don't understand," James wrote on Twitter.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, called the officiated "unacceptable" and said the Lakers "got cheated."

The league essentially admitted as much. Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the NBA concluded in its post-game review that the officials missed a foul.