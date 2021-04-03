The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Paul Pierce Videos

Paul Pierce with ESPN colleagues before an NBA game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Pierce is trending for all the wrong reasons this weekend, and no, it doesn’t have to do with a controversial take on LeBron James or any other NBA superstar.

On Friday night, Pierce posted videos of him surrounded by exotic dancers on Instagram Live. Even though Instagram Live videos don’t automatically saved on someone’s account, multiple people recorded the livestream and shared it on other social media platforms.

Now that Pierce’s videos have made their way over to Twitter, a considerable amount of NBA players have seen what the former Boston Celtics forward was up to on Friday night. Some players even shared their thoughts on the situation.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal had a funny response to Pierce’s fiasco, tweeting “Forgot to hit that close friends.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma didn’t sugarcoat his reaction to the videos, tweeting”Paul Pierce a sicko.”

Kuzma’s post already has over 10,000 likes and over a thousand comments.

ESPN hasn’t commented on Pierce’s wild night on Instagram Live. That being said, this obviously isn’t a good look for Pierce.

This is a pretty unusual situation for a media personality to be in, so it’s tough to determine what form of discipline he might face in the future.

Pierce has been an NBA analyst for ESPN since the start of the 2017-18 season, appearing on shows like NBA Countdown and The Jump.


