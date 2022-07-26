NBA World Reacts To Pistons' Throwback Jerseys
The Detroit Pistons are re-introducing their popular teal jerseys from the late 1990s.
For the first time since 2001, the Pistons will wear the teal apparel during the 2022-23 season. They plan on using them for approximately 10 games, according to a team press release.
It's been a while since All-Star forward Grant Hill and Co. sported this look. Now the next generation, led by up-and-coming young stars Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, will take the teal jerseys out for a few spins.
Fans are elated to see the old-school jerseys back in circulation.
Although the Pistons didn't make it past the first round with these jerseys, that's still a far improvement over recent years. They have won a combined 63 games over the last three seasons since going 41-41 in Dwane Casey's first year as head coach.
Perhaps a sprinkle of nostalgia can held guide them back to better days.