NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report.

Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal.

Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations for that deal this Saturday afternoon in the Hamptons.

"Free agent star James Harden is meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers today in the Hamptons to begin negotiating his new multiyear deal, league sources tell @YahooSports," said NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Harden re-negotiating his deal will allow Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers much more flexibility.

"Lowering Harden's salary from $47.4 million allows 76ers president Daryl Morey to offer free agents the $10.5 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception without any other moves, flexibility Morey would have had difficulty creating by trading players already on guaranteed contracts," said Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Harden was a pretty big disappointment in Philly last season. He scored 21 points per game to go along with 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

The Sixers star was mostly ineffective in the playoffs as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey carried the load.