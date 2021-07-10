The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe’s Kobe Claim

Kobe Bryant taking questions from the media.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant speaks to the media at a press conference before his #8 and #24 jerseys are retired by the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former NFL star and current analyst Shannon Sharpe did everything his could this weekend to anger the NBA community.

Sharpe suggested that Kobe Bryant isn’t a top-five all-time player in NBA history. Why? Well, the former Los Angeles Lakers star doesn’t have enough MVP awards for Sharpe.

“In the history of sports I don’t know if we have ever had a guy rank top-five with only one MVP,” Sharpe reportedly said this week.

Of course, NBA fans aren’t taking Sharpe’s comments too well. Most have told the NFL analyst to stick to football, while others have been even less kind on social media.

Not only did Sharpe stand by his comments, he made it abundantly clear he doesn’t care about anyone else’s opinion. “I base my GOATs on multiple regular season MVPs, championships with multiple finals MVP. This is how “I” judge it. This list isn’t right or wrong, it’s mine,” he said on Twitter.

Fans aren’t convinced by Sharpe’s argument, choosing instead to believe that Kobe belongs among those named as the best in the sport.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are generally thought of as the top two players ever. After that, a combination of Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan and others are often listed as top-five players.

Does Kobe belong in the top-five all-time?


