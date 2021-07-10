Former NFL star and current analyst Shannon Sharpe did everything his could this weekend to anger the NBA community.

Sharpe suggested that Kobe Bryant isn’t a top-five all-time player in NBA history. Why? Well, the former Los Angeles Lakers star doesn’t have enough MVP awards for Sharpe.

“In the history of sports I don’t know if we have ever had a guy rank top-five with only one MVP,” Sharpe reportedly said this week.

Shannon Sharpe says Kobe Bryant is not a top five player of all-time "In the history of sports, I dont know if we have ever had a guy rank top 5 with only 1 MVP." pic.twitter.com/tuqmUxjzZ3 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 10, 2021

Of course, NBA fans aren’t taking Sharpe’s comments too well. Most have told the NFL analyst to stick to football, while others have been even less kind on social media.

Not only did Sharpe stand by his comments, he made it abundantly clear he doesn’t care about anyone else’s opinion. “I base my GOATs on multiple regular season MVPs, championships with multiple finals MVP. This is how “I” judge it. This list isn’t right or wrong, it’s mine,” he said on Twitter.

I base my GOATs on multiple regular season MVPs, championships with multiple finals MVP. This is how “I” judge it. This list isn’t right or wrong, it’s mine. 👍🏾 https://t.co/dccEQ0E3wy — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 9, 2021

Fans aren’t convinced by Sharpe’s argument, choosing instead to believe that Kobe belongs among those named as the best in the sport.

Ban football players from talking about basketball https://t.co/PRjWNBc5Ih — 😇 (@ImNotChris06) July 10, 2021

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are generally thought of as the top two players ever. After that, a combination of Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan and others are often listed as top-five players.

Does Kobe belong in the top-five all-time?