NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Charles Barkley Drama

Things got pretty heated between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on the set of Inside The NBA on Wednesday evening.

O'Neal and Barkley were arguing over the Celtics vs. Heat series. Specifically, O'Neal and Barkley were arguing over Marcus Smart and Jimmy Butler.

The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star was saying that it shouldn't be harder for Butler to score 40 points in a game when Smart was playing. Smart was out of Game 1 with an injury.

"If he wanna get 40, he can get 40," O'Neal said.

"I don't wanna hear Defensive Player of the Year."

NBA fans were entertained.

"The greatest show on television," one fan tweeted.

"Whatever these guys are being paid, it’s clearly not enough. Shaq, Chuck, Kenny and Ernie deserve all the money. Even if you aren’t a basketball fan, they’re worth a watch. The chemistry is unmatched," another fan admitted.

"We only have a couple more years of this, everyone soak it in," one fan added on Twitter.

TNT's NBA show is currently airing from San Francisco, where Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is taking place.

The Warriors are hosting the Mavs.