NBA World Reacts To Shaq’s Moving Speech Tonight

A closeup of NBA legend Shaq, Shaquille O'Neal.SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shaquille O'Neal reacts during the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 9, 2016 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The NBA is honoring its 75th Anniversary Team at the All-Star Game tonight, with legends like Shaquille O’Neal in attendance.

As big of a name as Shaq is in the annals of NBA history, he made it clear in an emotional four-minute speech on TNT that just being among some all-time greats tonight that he grew up admiring had an incredible impact.

In his monologue, Shaq thanked, among others, his father, his college coach Dale Brown and NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Erving, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and David Robinson.

That’s just a fraction of what he touched on though. Seriously, the entire speech is worth a watch, and it’s no surprise that the NBA world is loving what Shaq had to say.

That was tremendous television. Props to the big man for wearing his heart on his sleeve for everyone to hear.

No doubt there were some guys on that 75th Anniversary Team felt the same way about him.

