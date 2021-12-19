The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O’Neal’s Honest Admission

Shaquille O'Neal walks the red carpet.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Shaquille O'Neal attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal had a blunt message for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis this week.

The Lakers have not played up to a championship level this season. Many are blaming that on Davis, who has been very good, but not truly great.

Davis is at the age where he should be in his prime, competing with the likes of Giannis and Kevin Durant for the title of best player in the NBA.

“I haven’t heard your name mentioned all year…step up,” O’Neal said this week.

“Westbrook has been playing damn good unselfish basketball lately. I feel him and Bron are finding their groove. AD deserves a bit more respect than this for his points in the paint but damn his shooting has been inconsistent,” one fan tweeted in response.

“He’s been Pau when he should be Giannis,” another fan admitted.

“KD is legit skinnier than AD, just came back from an Achilles tear, yet plays harder and is just tougher. AD is made of glass, dude can’t live in the paint, he’s always hurt,” one fan added on Twitter.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Davis won’t be making a big impact anytime soon. He’s been ruled out for roughly a month with an injury.

Perhaps Davis can regain his elite form when he returns from injury.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.