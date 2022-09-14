NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's Worst Teammate News

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shaquille O'Neal reacts during the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 9, 2016 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal didn't hesitate when asked to name his worst teammate of all time.

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman,” O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq. “He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you letting this one guy do whatever he wants. So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in 15 minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds.”

Luckily for O'Neal, he was only teammates with Rodman for one season.

O'Neal and Rodman were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1998–99 season.

Some fans aren't surprised by O'Neal's latest comments about Rodman.

Others, however, find Shaq's latest admission a bit hypocritical.

Regardless of which stance you're taking on this matter, it's pretty cool that O'Neal gives fans insight like this on his podcast.

The only downside is that players like Rodman will sometimes get their dirty laundry aired out on the podcast.