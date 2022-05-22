NBA World Reacts To Skip Bayless Wife's Appearance

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The wife of Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless appeared on his podcast this week.

Ernestine Bayless, the wife of the hot-take artist, appeared on Bayless' show to go over a number of topics, including LeBron James.

While Skip is not a fan of LeBron, his wife very much adores him. Ernestine Bayless said that LeBron is a great player and appears to be a very good person.

Mrs. Bayless also revealed what she does when Skip is watching his beloved Cowboys.

Fans took to social media to react to Skip Bayless wife's appearance on his show.

Ernestine Bayless opened up about her friendship with Lil Wayne, as well.

The full interview can be watched here.