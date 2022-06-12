NBA World Reacts To Special Michael Jordan Anniversary

7 Jun 1996: Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bull, left, discusses strategy with teammates Ron Harper, center, and Scottie Pippen during a time-out on the court during the fourth quarter of game two in the NBA Finals at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Saturday was the 25th anniversary of the "Flu Game," one of the most iconic moments of Michael Jordan's career.

Stricken by the flu or food poisoning, depending on what story you believe, Jordan scored 38 points and added seven rebounds and five assists in the Chicago Bulls' 90-88 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

The win gave the Bulls a 3-2 series lead, and Chicago would close things out at home in Game 6, with Jordan hitting Steve Kerr for the game-winner.

If you were alive to witness the "Flu Game" in the moment, it seems impossible that it has been 25 years already.

On Twitter yesterday, the NBA world paid tribute to Jordan's legendary performance under adverse conditions.

With the "Flu Game" date behind us, the next Jordan anniversary to look forward to is in two days.

On June 14, 1998, MJ buried his final shot in a Bulls uniform, the famous game-winner over Bryon Russell in Game 6 to lift Chicago to its third NBA title in a row.