NBA World Reacts To Steamy Steph, Ayesha Curry Photos

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: (L-R) NBA Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ayesha Curry attend the "Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Steph and Ayesha Curry are certainly enjoying their offseason.

With the Golden State Warriors coming off another championship season, Steph Curry and his longtime wife have been living it up this summer.

This weekend, Ayesha Curry shared some steamy photos of herself and her man.

"The most fun with you," she wrote.

NBA fans are loving it.

"Still the hottest, cutest people I know!" one fan tweeted.

"Beauty at its best," one fan added.

"Baby number four I see it now lol," another fan joked.

Steph and Ayesha Curry have been married since 2011. They have three children together.