NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry Foot Injury News

The Golden State Warriors are officially in trouble. Not only do they trail the Boston Celtics two games to one in the NBA Finals; Steph Curry is now dealing with an injury.

Curry injured his foot when, after diving for a loose ball, Celtics forward Al Horford landed on him during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game.

This could be a series ender, depending on how severe Curry's injury is.

Some have alluded to the possibility it was an intentional play by Horford. However, it's fairly obvious the Celtics forward was simply going after the loose ball.

"Nothing is intentional," he said after the game. "It’s the Finals. We’re trying to win just like them. First one to the ball, as we all know, wins."



Curry, meanwhile, doesn't appear to have any ill feelings toward Horford or the Celtics.

"I'll be all right. Got caught underneath Al," he said.

Let's hope this isn't serious. If Curry misses Game 4 this series is over.

"Stephen Curry says his foot injury feels similar to how he injured it against Boston in the regular season. But he said he doesn’t expect to miss a game," said Chris Haynes.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night.