NBA World Reacts To The 75th Anniversary Team

BOSTON - MAY 24: (L-R) Vince Carter #15 and Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic react to a play against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at TD Banknorth Garden on May 24, 2010 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team – released in full on Thursday night – had plenty of obvious and deserving selections. But there were a few head-turning omissions, as well.

Believe it or not, the following players didn’t make the cut: Dwight Howard, Tony Parker, Penny Hardaway, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Pau Gasol. You could make a case all, and probably a few others, should have been included.

The NBA’ 75th Anniversary Team selections are obviously subjective. There’s no clear-cut criteria. But it’s hard to justify putting in someone like Damian Lillard over Dwight Howard, who’s accomplished far more during his career compared to Lillard.

“Although I think he’s a great player and will probably deserve to be on the list at the end of his career, not sure how Damian Lillard makes it on #NBA75 ahead of Pau Gasol and Dwight Howard,” writes Lakers reporter Ryan Ward. “Both Gasol and Howard have accomplished a hell of a lot more than Lillard. ROUGH!”

Ward’s not alone.

NBA fans aren’t happy with a few obvious omissions, including Vince Carter.

Even Warriors’ sharp shooter Klay Thompson thinks he should have been included on the team.

You could make the argument he’s one of the best shooters in NBA history.

These kind of lists put out by the NBA will change plenty in coming years. But it’s difficult to fathom how many legends were omitted.

What do you think? Did the NBA get its 75th Anniversary Team right?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.