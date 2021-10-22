The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team – released in full on Thursday night – had plenty of obvious and deserving selections. But there were a few head-turning omissions, as well.

Believe it or not, the following players didn’t make the cut: Dwight Howard, Tony Parker, Penny Hardaway, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Pau Gasol. You could make a case all, and probably a few others, should have been included.

The NBA’ 75th Anniversary Team selections are obviously subjective. There’s no clear-cut criteria. But it’s hard to justify putting in someone like Damian Lillard over Dwight Howard, who’s accomplished far more during his career compared to Lillard.

“Although I think he’s a great player and will probably deserve to be on the list at the end of his career, not sure how Damian Lillard makes it on #NBA75 ahead of Pau Gasol and Dwight Howard,” writes Lakers reporter Ryan Ward. “Both Gasol and Howard have accomplished a hell of a lot more than Lillard. ROUGH!”

Although I think he's a great player and will probably deserve to be on the list at the end of his career, not sure how Damian Lillard makes it on #NBA75 ahead of Pau Gasol and Dwight Howard. Both Gasol and Howard have accomplished a hell of a lot more than Lillard. ROUGH! — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 21, 2021

Ward’s not alone.

NBA fans aren’t happy with a few obvious omissions, including Vince Carter.

How Vince Carter got left off the #NBA75 list blows my mind. — 𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘋𝘳𝘢𝘦™️ (@TweetsByDrae) October 21, 2021

Nah they left Vince Carter off the NBA Top 75 list 😒 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/ZUwSdjkoP3 — Overtime (@overtime) October 21, 2021

Even Warriors’ sharp shooter Klay Thompson thinks he should have been included on the team.

You could make the argument he’s one of the best shooters in NBA history.

Klay Thompson believes he is Top 75. pic.twitter.com/Cx4vSb4Kpt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 21, 2021

These kind of lists put out by the NBA will change plenty in coming years. But it’s difficult to fathom how many legends were omitted.

What do you think? Did the NBA get its 75th Anniversary Team right?