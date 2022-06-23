NBA World Reacts To The Chet Holmgren 'Bulk' News

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 17: Drew Timme #2 and Chet Holmgren #34 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs look on during the second half against the Georgia State Panthers in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With the NBA Draft just several hours away, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has the latest on Gonzaga prospect Chet Holmgren.

Windhorst is reporting that NBA teams aren't in love with Holmgren's "bulk" at the moment.

"They love his competitiveness, they love his skillset, they love his character, they love his makeup. They don't love his bulk," Windhorst said.

No one is really surprised by this report from Windhorst. The biggest knock on Holmgren throughout this draft process has been his frame.

The counterargument is that Holmgren is a unique prospect with a really impressive skillset. Perhaps he doesn't need to put on that much weight before he officially steps on an NBA hardwood.

"All I'm gonna say is the best players in the league didn't have an archetype coming in, they are the archetype," one fan said.

"It’s a different league than 10-15 years ago when physicality mattered, it’s much more of a finesse league now," another fan wrote.

During his only season of college basketball, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Despite the concerns about Holmgren's frame, the expectation is that he'll be the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.