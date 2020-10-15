The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Clippers Hiring Ty Lue

A closeup of Tyronn Lue from the bench.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ty Lue is getting another crack at being a head coach. The Clippers have hired the former assistant as head coach following the firing of Doc Rivers. The NBA world is sending in their reactions to Thursday’s breaking news.

Lue will now be tasked with managing the mess left behind by Rivers. The Clippers’ season ended in disaster following a 3-1 series collapse to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George floundered when it mattered most.

Rumors indicate the Clippers’ locker room is as tense as it’s ever been. Several members of the Clippers’ bench were reportedly frustrated with Rivers’ special treatment of George in particular. The small forward struggled to be the star we’ve come to expect.

Lue will be tasked with helping the Clippers become a more cohesive unit. Owner Steve Ballmer expects the former Cleveland head coach to bring a championship to Los Angeles as he did with the Cavaliers several years ago.

There’s plenty of mixed reviews regarding the Clippers’ latest coaching hire. There’s no doubt Ty Lue has championship experience. But many argue he did little to influence the Cavaliers’ 3-1 series comeback win over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Take a look at the reactions to the Clippers’ coaching hire in the tweets below.

Ty Lue now has the chance to silence his skeptics by leading the Clippers to a championship. Many have tried – none have succeeded. Perhaps that’ll change in coming years with Lue at the helm.


