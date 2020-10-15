NBA World Reacts To The Clippers Hiring Ty Lue

Ty Lue is getting another crack at being a head coach. The Clippers have hired the former assistant as head coach following the firing of Doc Rivers. The NBA world is sending in their reactions to Thursday’s breaking news.

Lue will now be tasked with managing the mess left behind by Rivers. The Clippers’ season ended in disaster following a 3-1 series collapse to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George floundered when it mattered most.

Rumors indicate the Clippers’ locker room is as tense as it’s ever been. Several members of the Clippers’ bench were reportedly frustrated with Rivers’ special treatment of George in particular. The small forward struggled to be the star we’ve come to expect.

Lue will be tasked with helping the Clippers become a more cohesive unit. Owner Steve Ballmer expects the former Cleveland head coach to bring a championship to Los Angeles as he did with the Cavaliers several years ago.

Ty Lue is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Clippers, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/fK5Nc0AEye — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 15, 2020

There’s plenty of mixed reviews regarding the Clippers’ latest coaching hire. There’s no doubt Ty Lue has championship experience. But many argue he did little to influence the Cavaliers’ 3-1 series comeback win over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Take a look at the reactions to the Clippers’ coaching hire in the tweets below.

Ty Lue’s Game Strategy Be Like: pic.twitter.com/tMm9uxQODz — ContentNBA (@ContentNBA) October 15, 2020

Ty Lue ain’t going to be no difference maker. 😂😂😂😂😂. That future of theirs is bleak — NBA Champs (@Im_BeyondGreat) October 15, 2020

Kawhi Leonard bailed on Gregg Popovich and ditched Nick Nurse so he could play for *checks notes Ty Lue 😐 — Alfonso Del Quan XI (@thehalestone) October 15, 2020

Congrats to Coach Ty Lue, glad he is getting another opportunity, well deserved and I'm excited to see what he does with this team. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) October 15, 2020

Ty Lue now has the chance to silence his skeptics by leading the Clippers to a championship. Many have tried – none have succeeded. Perhaps that’ll change in coming years with Lue at the helm.