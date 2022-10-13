NBA World Reacts To The Concerning Zion Williamson News

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 12: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during warm ups before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on October 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans fans are understandably concerned about Zion Williamson on Wednesday night.

The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick was supposedly healthy coming into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins next week.

Unfortunately, Williamson is now dealing with ankle soreness, as he won't return to Wednesday night's game.

"Zion Williamson (left ankle soreness) will not return to tonight’s game," the Pelicans announced.

While ankle injuries are usually minor - and, being the preseason, this could just be precautionary - it's Williamson, a player who's been hurt for the past year-plus.

So, it's fair to be worried.

"Probably shouldn’t even be playing in the preseason. Wishing the best for him," one fan wrote.

"This should be minor injury. Please be a minor one," one fan added.

"I really hope and pray that he and Anthony Davis stay healthy all throughout the regular season," another fan hopes.

Again, hopefully this is just a minor injury for Williamson, but his history suggests it's fair to be worried.