NBA World Reacts To The Crazy Weight Loss News
An NBA star claims he lost "100 pounds" training this offseason.
Seriously.
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden announced on Monday afternoon that he lost 100 pounds while training and getting in better shape this offseason.
He can't be serious, can he?
NBA fans, of course, don't believe it.
"James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was then asked a second time for a more serious answer, and said "100 pounds. Tweet that." So I did," the reporter tweeted.
"When James Harden said he lost 100 lbs I think he meant how much he spent at a European Strip Club," another fan joked.
"C’mon now. The only time James Harden loses 100 pounds is when a smaller dancer at Club Risqué gets off his lap," another fan added.
"James harden did not lose 100 pounds bro. MAYBE 40-50. Why lie about that lmao it’s so easy to tell if you know what you’re looking at," one fan added.
Regardless of how many pounds he actually lost, Harden looks good heading into the 2022-23 season.