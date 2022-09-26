NBA World Reacts To The Crazy Weight Loss News

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 27: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on October 27, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

An NBA star claims he lost "100 pounds" training this offseason.

Seriously.

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden announced on Monday afternoon that he lost 100 pounds while training and getting in better shape this offseason.

He can't be serious, can he?

NBA fans, of course, don't believe it.

"James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was then asked a second time for a more serious answer, and said "100 pounds. Tweet that." So I did," the reporter tweeted.

"When James Harden said he lost 100 lbs I think he meant how much he spent at a European Strip Club," another fan joked.

"C’mon now. The only time James Harden loses 100 pounds is when a smaller dancer at Club Risqué gets off his lap," another fan added.

"James harden did not lose 100 pounds bro. MAYBE 40-50. Why lie about that lmao it’s so easy to tell if you know what you’re looking at," one fan added.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Regardless of how many pounds he actually lost, Harden looks good heading into the 2022-23 season.