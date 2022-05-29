NBA World Reacts To The Inappropriate Heat Fan Photo

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 23: the Miami Heat dancers perform during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 23, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

An "inappropriate" photo of a Miami Heat fan is trending on social media prior to Game 7 on Sunday night.

Miami and Boston are set to play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening.

Prior to Game 7 - and after the Heat's road win in Boston on Sunday night - a photo of a fan went viral on social media.

"This is how Miami Heat fans celebrated last night in Boston after winning game 6. The utter DISRESPECT to the legend Red Auerbach is disgusting. The Celtics need to take care of business Game 7 so we can get a proper picture out there…smoking a victory cigar with Red," one fan tweeted.

The photo has gone viral on social media.

"Hello I would like some disrespect please," one fan wrote.

"Who among us isn’t trying to be disrespected?" one fan added.

"How sensitive we have gotten as a society for this to be “DISRESPECTFUL,'" another fan tweeted.

Sunday night should be fun.

Game 7 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.