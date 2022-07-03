NBA World Reacts To The Joe Harris Trade Rumors

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards celebrates in front of Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets after making the game-winning shot during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The latest twist in the Kyrie Irving saga involves the Brooklyn Nets reportedly trying to give the Los Angeles Lakers another good player.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Nets want to include sharp-shooter Joe Harris in a deal that'd send Irving to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook. However, the Lakers want Seth Curry instead.

Following a brutal 2021 postseason, Harris played only 14 games last season because of an ankle injury. He'll make approximately $38.5 million during the final two seasons of his four-year deal.

Yet a healthy Harris is one of the NBA's premier three-point shooters. The guard shot 47.5% from behind the arc during the 2020-21 season, finishing sixth with 211 three pointers.

Many fans don't understand why the Lakers wouldn't gladly take Harris along with Irving.

This rumor portrays Harris' contract as a liability, but he could actually make an excellent addition to a Lakers squad that needs perimeter shooting. While Curry would provide the same boost for $10 million less, the Nets probably wouldn't consider including either of them if not needing to match Westbrook's exorbitant price tag.

Even if the Lakers prefer Curry, it's hard to see them torpedoing a trade because of Harris. If anything, they should be happy to also get him.