NBA World Reacts To The Jordan Poole Trade Rumors

Kevin Durant going back to the Golden State Warriors seems crazy, but it's within the realm of possibility.

Of course, it'd cost the recent NBA champions.

Marc J. Spears said on ESPN Radio to "keep an eye on" Golden State, who could tempt the Brooklyn Nets with a package of Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga.

He called the Warriors "the best option" for a blockbuster after the superstar requested a trade.

On one hand, giving the champions Durant again seems unfair. They won the title in each of his first two years in Golden State, falling short in the 2019 NBA Finals after losing the four-time scoring champion to a torn ACL.

Reuniting KD with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green could be an unstoppable cheat code for at least one or two seasons. However, some fans nevertheless aren't enthused about welcoming KD back to the Bay Area.

These supporters would rather see Golden State keep its young talent. Poole especially is the breaking point for some.

Poole took a seismic leap during his third NBA season, scoring 18.5 points per game. He didn't shrink under the bright lights either, averaging 17.0 points on 50.8 percent shooting during the postseason.

Right now, the Warriors have the best of both worlds. A homegrown nucleus of superstars just led them to glory for the fourth time, and a new wave of talent is waiting to take the reins.

Trading Poole and others to Brooklyn for Durant would cement Golden State as the undeniable favorites to win the 2022-23 championship. However, it'd also jeopardize the future.

For now, this speculated proposal is an intriguing hypothetical for fans to debate. Yet it'd be a difficult decision with major ramifications if the Warriors could bring back Durant at the expanse of Poole and other prized young players.