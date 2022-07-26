NBA World Reacts To The Juancho Hernangomez News

TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 16: A general view of the Air Canada Centre during the Toronto Raptors game against the Indiana Pacers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors made a notable signing this Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with forward Juancho Hernangomez.

In late June, the Utah Jazz waived Hernangomez. He appeared in 17 games for them last season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Hernangomez's career in the NBA hasn't taken off yet, but he became a popular figure in the basketball world this year due to his role in the Netflix film Hustle.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the reactions to the Hernangomez signing involve a Hustle reference.

Hernangomez, 26, has bounced around the league over the past few years. In addition to his stint with the Jazz, he has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

Overall, Hernangomez has averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in his NBA career.

Perhaps we'll see Hernangomez reach his full potential in Toronto.