NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Contract News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James won't enter the free-agent market again next year.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the superstar signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. His new deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

As noted by ESPN's Bobby Marks, James will pass Kevin Durant in all-time salary earnings for an NBA player.

Locking down LeBron beyond this season could help the Lakers construct a roster in hopes of bringing the 18-time All-Star back to the NBA Finals.

If he accepts the player option, this deal would take James through his age-40 season. It's thus feasible that he'll end his career with the Lakers.

However, most NBA fans immediately made the same observation. That option coincides with his son, Bronny James, becoming eligible to enter the league.

Earlier this year, LeBron told The Athletic's Jason Lloyd that he "would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year" before retiring.

If he maintains that same plan in two years, LeBron would decline the player option and join whichever team drafts Bronny.

However, the extension ensures LeBron will spend at least one extra season with the Lakers, barring a trade.

Six seasons would mark his longest consecutive run with the same team since spending his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.