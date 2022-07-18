NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Health News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers since their championship in 2020.

LeBron and the Lakers have dealt with some significant injuries over the past two seasons, along with some questionable chemistry on the court in 2021-22.

Perhaps that is bound to change in 2022-23.

LeBron revealed this weekend that, for the first time in a long time, he's 100 percent healthy.

Watch out, NBA.

"Man’s ain’t play a meaningful game since early April I’d hope," one fan joked.

"Bookmarking this when Lakers fans make an excuse that LeBron isnt healthy," one fan added.

"Y’all will discredit summer league and Drew league and open gym for a every nba player but the minute Lebron…nvm," one fan added on Twitter.

The 2022-23 NBA season is still a couple of months away, but Lakers fans are optimistic.