NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Workout Video

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

LeBron James has done it all throughout his illustrious basketball career. But that isn't stopping him from putting in serious work on the court this off-season.

A few weeks ago, Anthony Davis revealed he hadn't shot a basketball in several months. He clearly didn't learn his work ethic from LeBron.

"LeBron looking sharp as ever going into year 20 He’s worked so hard but also smart to make it to this point," said Ball Don't Stop. "We are seeing something never before done everytime he steps on the floor nowadays because the ability is so elite at such a deep stage in a career."

A video of LeBron James working out is making the rounds on Twitter this weekend.

Take a look.

Basketball fans are taking notice of LeBron's ridiculous work ethic, especially at his current age.

"He scored 33 points in one minute in this clip… I know it’s practice but my god," a fan said.

Fans are also noticing LeBron is looking a bit slimmer. Perhaps he's trying to get his bounce and speed back?

The Lakers missed out on the playoffs and even the play-in tournament this last season. There's no doubt LeBron will be motivated to return to the postseason.

The NBA superstar is putting in serious work this off-season.