NBA World Reacts To The Major Jalen Brunson Rumors

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson's days in Dallas appear to be coming to an end. As expected, the New York Knicks have emerged as the top contender to land Brunson this off-season, according to a report.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported just moments ago that the Knicks are gaining momentum to land Brunson.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, feel like they may already be out of the running and that the Knicks are Brunson's preferred choice.

"Wrote Friday that the Knicks had amassed 'major momentum' in their pursuit of Jalen Brunson after draft night," said Stein. "There is a growing resignation in Dallas, sources say, that the Knicks are indeed Brunson's top choice and his inevitable destination. "

If Brunson heads to the Big Apple, he'll immediate become one of the Knicks' most important players. One fan doesn't think that's such a good idea for the Eastern Conference franchise.

"This will be best thing for Dallas and worst thing for knicks," a fan said. "Brunson is good player. He should never been seen as 1 or 2. Maybe not even a 3rd. And as long as luka is going to be Luka it doesn’t mesh well with what Brunson does. What Dallas should do is do sign and trade"

"Guy’s a solid player but I don’t see this really moving the needle. I would have just made a draft pick and be done with it," another fan wrote.

Should the Knicks go all-in to land Brunson this summer?