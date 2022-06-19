NBA World Reacts To The President Obama Phone Call News

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Barack Obama (L) jokes with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr (R) during an event with the team in the East Room of the White House on February 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama welcomed the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors to the White House to congratulate the team on their championship season. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry received a pretty important phone call following Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

On the floor at TD Garden following the Warriors' championship-clinching victory, Curry, who had been named Finals MVP, took a call from the 44th President, Barack Obama.

Obama hosted Curry and the Warriors at the White House after their first championship in 2015, and he and Curry have golfed together as well. Still, Steph said it was "kind of surreal" to get that post-game call.

Here's what some fans had to say about Obama's telephone session with Curry.

In addition to his convo with Curry, Obama also tweeted his congratulations to the Warriors on Friday afternoon.

"With four championships in eight years, the Warriors leave no doubt of their place as one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties," he wrote. "Congrats to Finals MVP Steph, Draymond, Klay, Coach Kerr and the rest of Dub Nation for such sustained excellence."

By the way, the Warriors have now won an NBA title under three different presidents--Obama, Trump and Biden. That's a pretty lengthy dynastic run if you ask us.