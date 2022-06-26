NBA World Reacts To The Scotty Pippen Jr. Signing
Scottie Pippen's son will have a chance to make an NBA roster this summer.
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the NBA legend, to their Summer League team. He's reportedly signed a two-way contract.
Scotty Pippen Jr. is excited.
Pippen Jr. isn't the only son of a former NBA star to play for the Lakers this summer. Los Angeles has also signed Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
Pippen Jr. is seen as one of the best players to go undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.
It would be pretty cool to see Scotty Pippen Jr. shining for the Lakers moving forward.