NBA World Reacts To The Shaquille O'Neal 'Broke' News

Shaquille O'Neal probably has more money than everybody reading this sentence right now. Yet it's still seemingly not enough for his liking.

In response to Kevin Durant telling Charles Barkley that older NBA players are bitter at current stars drawing higher salaries, Shaq admitted on The Big Podcast to feeling such jealousy.

"You think I'm happy Rudy Gobert's making 250 [million]?" Shaq asked. ... "God damn right we get mad, we get petty."

Durant responded by calling O'Neal "hilarious," reminding the Hall of Fame center that he's a "billionaire."

While the 50-year-old agreed that he's hilarious, Shaq disputed the billionaire claim by saying he's "broke."

That led a lot of fans to wish they were equally as "broke" as The Big Aristotle.

Durant and O'Neal likely both exaggerated the big man's financial situation. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Lakers legend is worth $400 million. He made $286 million in career earning, per Spotrac, before getting an analyst job on TNT.

Along with too many endorsements to count, he reportedly owns 155 Five Guys restaurants, 150 car washes, 40 gyms, and his own Big Chicken fast-food franchise.

Shaq also recently expressed interest in buying the Orlando Magic.

Maybe he doesn't have a significant amount of liquid cash. But unless he put his entire fortune into cryptocurrency a few months ago, O'Neal probably isn't broke.