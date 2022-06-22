NBA World Reacts To The Terrifying Vince Carter News

8 Dec 2000: Vince Carter #15 of the Toronto Raptors looks on from the court during the game against the Golden State Warriors at The Arena in Oakland, California. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 108-98. .Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

The home of former NBA star Vince Carter was reportedly burglarized while his family hid in the closet.

According to police, the home of the former NBA shooting guard was burglarized on Father's Day.

Police in Atlanta provided details on the scary incident to USA TODAY. Carter's wife, Sondi, told officers that she was laying in bed with her twin sons when she heard loud noises.

"Ms. CARTER stated that she took her sons and hid in their bedroom closet as she heard the unknown suspects gain entry into her home," the report says. "Ms. Carter stated she could hear the unknown suspects come upstairs and rummage through their belongings in different rooms while she hid."

An unknown Black man was reportedly seen leaving the house. He was allegedly picked up by a black SUV before police could find him.

Roughly $100,000 was stolen, per Carter.

Carter played in the NBA for 22 seasons before retiring in 2020.