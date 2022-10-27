NBA World Reacts To The Victor Wembanyama Decision News

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 17: Victor Wembanyama of LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne shoots during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between Real Madrid and LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne at Wizink Center on March 17, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Sonia Canada/Getty Images) Sonia Canada/Getty Images

The NBA may not want teams tanking for Victor Wembanyama, but they're making sure fans get every opportunity to watch the top prospect.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that the NBA App will stream every Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 game for free, starting this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Although games are already available to watch for free on the French league's website, the NBA is making it even easier to scout the 18-year-old phenom. The basketball world is excited to see more of Wembanyama before he's expected to enter the NBA Draft, and likely go as the No. 1 pick, next year.

Others praised the NBA for embracing the rapidly accelerating buzz surrounding the one-of-a-kind prospect.

"Honestly other leagues could learn a lot from the way the NBA is trying to boost and own the hype surrounding its future stars," The Ringer's Rodger Sherman wrote.

"Victor Wembanyama is already a star and the NBA getting folks ready for him is pretty smart," podcaster Justin Russo said. "Don’t think we’ve ever seen a draft prospect that the NBA has promoted more before they got into the league. Unprecedented levels of discussion about him, and rightfully so. He’s 1 of 1."

Wembanyama got his first big U.S. showcase when competing against the G League Ignite, led by fellow top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson. The 7'4" prodigy dazzled viewers by making seven three-pointers among his 36 points.

Basketball fans can now scout Wembanyama more before his highly anticipated NBA arrival.