NBA World Reacts To Thursday Morning Draft Rumors

ATHENS, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jabari Smith #10 of the Auburn Tigers grabs a rebound against Noah Baumann #20 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2022 NBA Draft doesn't start until 8 p.m. ET, but Adrian Wojnarowski may have already given away the beginning.

On Thursday morning, the ESPN insider said the top-three picks are "increasingly firm." His sources have Jabari Smith going first to the Orlando Magic, followed by Chet Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Paolo Banchero to the Houston Rockets.

While there's often a clear consensus atop the draft board, that's the case this year. Most of the evening's intrigue revolved around which of those three prospects would garner the top selection, so Woj might have just spoiled a crucial storyline.

One must wonder how ESPN feels about an employee giving viewers less motivation to watch its broadcast from the start.

This rumor also set the betting market ablaze. Banchero was emerging as a heavier favorite to go No. 1, so sportsbooks suspended markets following a flurry of activity.

Nothing is written in stone, but Wojnarowski's strong track record has many convinced the opening picks will unfold the way he reported.

He hasn't revealed who the Sacramento Kings are taking with the No. 4 pick ... yet.