NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Bol Bol News

Earlier this week, the Denver Nuggets has reportedly traded Bol Bol to the Detroit Pistons.

However, just a few days later, he remains on the Nuggets roster. Why? Well, according to a report from Denver insider Mike Singer, Bol Bol failed his physical, which voided the trade.

From his report:

The Pistons had an issue with Bol’s physical and reneged on the trade, which would’ve sent Rodney McGruder and a late second-round pick to Denver. The Nuggets announced the trade in a release on Monday. In general, after trade calls happen and become official with the NBA, there’s usually a window in the following days where the involved players must pass a physical. That’s where the issue arose.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start weighing in after the news broke earlier this afternoon. At least one Pistons fan wasn’t exactly thrilled this with the news about the botched trade.

“WAIT A SECOND I MISSED THIS ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” the fan said.

WAIT A SECOND I MISSED THIS ARE YOU KIDDING ME https://t.co/IL8iKaEhy3 — PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) January 13, 2022

One analyst pointed out that voided trades are a rarity in the league.

“I’d be curious to see a list of voided NBA trades. Pistons now have two within the last six years, following Donatas Motiejunas in 2016,” the analyst said.

I'd be curious to see a list of voided NBA trades. Pistons now have two within the last six years, following Donatas Motiejunas in 2016 https://t.co/2B813pCHfR — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) January 13, 2022

Unfortunately, this was one of the handful of trades that didn’t go through. It’s unclear if Denver plans to attempt another Bol Bol trade in the future.