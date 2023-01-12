NBA World Reacts To Thursday's DeMarcus Cousins News

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors in action against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported last week that the Los Angeles Lakers planned to work out DeMarcus Cousins.

They'll do just that. Haynes said the four-time All-Star has a workout scheduled for Friday.

Cousins signed with the Lakers in 2019, but he never played for them after tearing his ACL. He's since suited up for four teams in the last two seasons.

Plenty of fans wouldn't mind seeing the Lakers sign Boogie again.

"I would be so happy if Lakers picked up Demarcus Cousins," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Not a bad pick to come off the bench," a fan said.

"This would be a massive pick up for us," another fan stated.

"I think bringing DeMarcus in will not only help from a spot minute role but a mentor role for [Thomas Bryant]," a fan theorized. "I would really like DeMarcus joining."

Once one of the league's most dominant big men, Cousins has averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game throughout his career. He'd provide the Lakers with an interior scoring option after losing Anthony Davis to a foot injury.

However, he wouldn't help their glaring shooting and defensive deficiencies.

The Lakers are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight season. They're 12th in the Western Conference standings at 19-22 but won five consecutive games before Monday's loss to Cousins' last team, the Denver Nuggets.

Haynes wrote last week that Cousins "has been working tirelessly to earn a path back to the NBA."