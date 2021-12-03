NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

Los Angeles Lakers fans received surprising LeBron James news on Thursday night.

On Tuesday night, it was announced that LeBron had tested positive and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He missed the Lakers’ Tuesday night game against the Sacramento Kings, as a result.

LeBron was previously expected to miss at least 10 days before a potential return.

However, it was announced on Thursday night that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has cleared health and safety protocols after registering multiple negative tests.

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

Better yet, LeBron James will be able to play on Friday night when the Lakers battle the Clippers.

Take a look at what NBA fans are saying about Thursday night’s LeBron news.

“Obviously a significant development for the Lakers. They’ve won two games in a row and now have a chance to build on that with LeBron back and them moving Dwight Howard into the starting lineup tomorrow,” a fan said.