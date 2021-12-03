The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers fans received surprising LeBron James news on Thursday night.

On Tuesday night, it was announced that LeBron had tested positive and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He missed the Lakers’ Tuesday night game against the Sacramento Kings, as a result.

LeBron was previously expected to miss at least 10 days before a potential return.

However, it was announced on Thursday night that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has cleared health and safety protocols after registering multiple negative tests.

Better yet, LeBron James will be able to play on Friday night when the Lakers battle the Clippers.

Take a look at what NBA fans are saying about Thursday night’s LeBron news.

“Obviously a significant development for the Lakers. They’ve won two games in a row and now have a chance to build on that with LeBron back and them moving Dwight Howard into the starting lineup tomorrow,” a fan said.

“Crisis averted,” another commented.

“This is exciting news for Laker fans. This team is building towards something good, but they need LeBron,” said one fan.

“Great news, glad it was a false positive,” a fan added.

First off, it’s good news LeBron James is healthy and ready to compete. Second, the Lakers are thrilled to have him back.

Los Angeles has won two straight games and is now 12-11 on the season, good for sixth in the Western Conference Standings.

LeBron and the Lakers battle the Clippers Friday night at 10 p.m. ET.

