NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Rudy Gobert News

Nearly two years ago, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after making a joke about the virus.

During a press conference, he touched every microphone possible in jest about the virus. Well, shortly after he tested positive, the NBA season was put on hold and the country as a whole was put on alert.

Not long later, everyone entered quarantine in an attempt to stop the spread. Well, nearly two years later, Rudy Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s right, Gobert has tested positive once again and has now entered health and safety protocols. That drew plenty of response from the sporting world. There are those that hope this means the end of the pandemic is close.

“We’ve come full circle. Now the pandemic can end,” said one analyst.

We've come full circle. Now the pandemic can end. https://t.co/d15xDhAZIg — Jake Ostrove (@JakeOstroveWBOY) January 6, 2022

Others believe the pandemic is just a big loop at this point.

“The pandemic is on a loop,” said college football analyst Ralph Russo.

The pandemic is on a loop. https://t.co/YL4vI1V0sm — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 6, 2022

“Oh no it’s starting all over again,” said analyst Chris Vannini.

Oh no it’s starting all over again https://t.co/Y6S25jWcfr — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 6, 2022

All jokes aside, hopefully Gobert is healthy moving forward.