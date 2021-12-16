NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Zion Williamson News

Just over a week ago, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green announced star Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his recovery.

“Not at the moment,” Green said when asked if he has an update on Williamson’s status. “The only update is it’s the same as it’s been. We just have to sort of unload his foot – give him his time to continue to heal and rest. We will have more updates as we progress through that situation.”

Unfortunately, the bad news just keeps coming for Zion. According to a new report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Williamson underwent an injection in his injured right foot to “promote healing.”

The report also noted that Williamson will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. Of course, the negative news was a hard pill to swallow for fans.

“Sad to see. Really hope he can turn it around before the injuries start piling up,” one fan said.

Other fans think it’s time to shut him down for the rest of the season and start focusing on next year.

“Just shut him down for the year already and focus on him being available for the regular season next year,… but you know the start of it,” the fan said.

Another fan noted that Zion comes with a lot of promise, but hasn’t lived up to it just yet.

“It’s the hope that keeps you going; it’s the hope that kills you,” the fan said.

It’s looking unlikely that Zion will step on the floor this season.