NBA World Reacts To Trail Blazers' Summer League Rings

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 05: A general view of the Moda Center during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets on November 5, 2013 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers are NBA 2K23 Summer League champions.

On Sunday, Portland earned an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks to win the championship. For the first time ever, the NBA will award commemorative rings to the victors.

The league's Twitter account displayed the impressive bling.

Some fans can't believe the NBA is awarding championship rings for an exhibition event.

While it seems extravagant, other fans noted that it's a cool moment for the young players participating in Las Vegas. While some high-profile rookies and second-year pros competed, not all of them will ever see any meaningful NBA action.

Two undrafted second-year pros led the way for Portland. Brandon Williams, who averaged 12.9 points in 24 games last season, scored a game-high 22 points in Sunday's win. Forward Trendon Watford took home MVP honors after recording 19 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Even if they don't carve out noteworthy NBA players, they'll always have this keepsake to remember their Summer League victory.