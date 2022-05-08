NBA World Reacts To Troubling Dirk Nowitzki News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots during the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the NBA's best players of the 21st century, but unfortunately, it sounds like the legendary Dallas Mavericks big man played a couple of seasons too long.

The Mavericks star extended his career, playing alongside Luka Doncic, but he probably should've retired before that.

Nowitzki, one of the greatest European players in NBA history, said he's still dealing with the physical effects of playing deep into his 30s.

“I keep thinking whether the last two years in the NBA were really worth it," Nowitzki told Alex Kennedy.

“If I had quit two years earlier, I could probably move better today and play soccer with the kids sometimes. I can't do that at all now.”

That's very tough to hear.

"Dirk doesn’t seem like the type to explore massage therapy or alternative measures. He should give it a try. Possibly lift weights or consider plyometrics or yoga to increase mobility," one fan tweeted.

"How much of this is height related? I know he played a long time but he still feels pretty young to be going through that? Maybe at 7 feet tall all that running and jumping just wore him down quicker than some of the other guys in the league?" another fan added.

"As sad as this is, as a fan I really appreciated Dirk sticking around those last few years. One of the few memories of my early NBA fandom we had left. Hope he can find some solace with it, and a happy life with his family," one fan added on social media on Saturday.

Hopefully Dirk can figure something out moving forward to make him feel better.