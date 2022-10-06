NBA World Reacts To Troubling Draymond Green News

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is reportedly facing internal punishment.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Warriors had a "physical altercation" at practice on Wednesday. The incident reportedly involved Green and Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

Green is reportedly facing possible punishment.

"Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green," Shams Charania reports.

NBA fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Draymond Green reportedly “struck” Jordan Poole in practice, which led to a shoving match between them. The Warriors are considering a suspension for Draymond… oh my," one fan wrote.

"I’m 1 million percent confident this is not first fight Draymond Green has had during a Warriors practice. Why is this news," another fan wrote.

"Draymond green gotta be one of most unlikeable dudes in the NBA man," one fan added.

"The warriors should punish draymond green by trading him to the lakers- for Russell Westbrook," another fan joked.

The Warriors are coming off an NBA championship season in 2021-22.

Golden State will open its 2022-23 season later this month.