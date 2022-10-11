NBA World Reacts To Troubling Former Player Arrest News

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 3: Orlando Magic guard Ben Gordon (7) brings the ball up court during the Los Angeles Clippers 114-86 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on December 3, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Elise/Getty Images) Chris Elise/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested at a New York airport on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son.

According to the New York Post, Gordon was at LaGuardia Airport waiting for a flight to Chicago last night when he was arrested by Port Authority police.

Gordon's son was reportedly taken by the boy's aunt to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Some NBA fans, upon reading the reports, have implored Gordon to "get help" and tweeted about how the news is "sad, if true."

"Will wait to see the details. Mental health is real," said another Twitter user.

Gordon, who won a national championship at UConn in 2004 before an 11-year NBA career with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Bobcats, has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder and depression.

In a February 2020 article for the Players' Tribune, Gordon said at one point he "thought about killing myself every single day for about six weeks."

The 39-year-old has had multiple run-ins with the law in recent years as well, including a 2017 arrest for pulling fire alarms at his apartment building in Los Angeles.