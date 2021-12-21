NBA World Reacts To New Report About Christmas Games

On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had an update on the league’s schedule for Christmas Day. With COVID-19 rates increasing at an alarming rate, there could be a few changes to this Saturday’s schedule.

“The NBA has informed teams playing on Christmas Day that the league is preparing contingencies in case a Christmas Day game is postponed,” Charania reported.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski added that changes might not be made to the schedule until Dec. 24 due to the uncertainty surrounding this situation.

“The NBA told Christmas Day teams to be prepared for game times to shift as late as Dec. 24 with a priority on filling the ABC windows of 2:30 PM ET, 5 PM and 8 PM, according to memo shared with the 10 teams playing on Saturday,” Wojnarowski said.

This would be the worst-case scenario for the NBA. Usually, the league’s Christmas Day games deliver strong ratings.

“Could’ve just paused the league for a few days (like NHL), played those games at a later date and given themselves time to try to get things under control, but no,” Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated said. “Now, here we are.”

Though this is a frustrating situation, NBA fans are trying their best to stay upbeat on social media.

“Can’t wait to watch Sacramento at Orlando on Christmas,” an NBA fan sarcastically tweeted.

“The Rockets are completely vaccinated and healthy,” another fan wrote. “Give us a Christmas day game.”

As of now, there are five games on the schedule for Christmas Day. The action will begin with a fun matchup between the Hawks and Knicks.

The most intriguing game on the schedule has to the Lakers-Nets showdown. There’ll be plenty of star power in that game.

Hopefully, the NBA’s schedule for Christmas doesn’t get affected by COVID-19.